Offshift 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.02 Million (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. In the last week, Offshift has traded up 30.1% against the dollar. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for approximately $18.49 or 0.00044306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $83.02 million and approximately $6.02 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,638.01 or 0.99779622 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00091546 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006255 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00030898 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003588 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $263.13 or 0.00630549 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,490,000 coins. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

