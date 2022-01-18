OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.78

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.78 and last traded at $30.78, with a volume of 681 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.54.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.38.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $134.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFG. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,381,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,871,000 after acquiring an additional 325,805 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 320.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 404,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,201,000 after purchasing an additional 308,298 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,910,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,743,000 after purchasing an additional 180,627 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,984,000 after purchasing an additional 176,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 395,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after acquiring an additional 173,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

