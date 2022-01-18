Oikos (OKS) Trading 1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. Over the last week, Oikos has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oikos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oikos has a market cap of $741,160.93 and $3,124.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00059386 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00069976 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,144.29 or 0.07534003 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,798.04 or 1.00151863 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00066957 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007598 BTC.

About Oikos

Oikos’ genesis date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 197,745,248 coins and its circulating supply is 187,610,538 coins. Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

