Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.07 Million

Brokerages expect Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) to post $39.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $39.50 million. Old Second Bancorp posted sales of $32.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full year sales of $135.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $135.30 million to $136.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $213.87 million, with estimates ranging from $212.80 million to $214.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 10.80%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OSBC shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $63,843.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the third quarter worth $145,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 113.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 10.9% during the third quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 768,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,043,000 after acquiring an additional 75,501 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 80.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 199,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 88,700 shares during the period. 71.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.63. The firm has a market cap of $405.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.27. Old Second Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $14.45.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

