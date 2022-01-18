Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) rose 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.07 and last traded at $12.96. Approximately 5,819 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 800,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.57.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OLK. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 7.32.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.28 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 30.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Olink Holding AB will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 484.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $384,000. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLK)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.