OLO (NYSE:OLO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.57

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.57 and last traded at $16.75, with a volume of 15164 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.28.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OLO. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of OLO from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OLO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get OLO alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.40.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.33 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OLO news, CTO Andrew J. Murray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $684,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deanne Rhynard sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $405,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 662,758 shares of company stock worth $18,641,343.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in OLO by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 12,740 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in OLO by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 35,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 10,659 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,457,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,401,000. Finally, Guardian Life Insurance Co of America acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

About OLO (NYSE:OLO)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.