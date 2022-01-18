Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 502,400 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the December 15th total of 366,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $24.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.46. Olympic Steel has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $272.16 million, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.69.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.47. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $668.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.35 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Olympic Steel will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is currently 0.94%.

In other Olympic Steel news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Wolfort sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $39,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,869 shares of company stock valued at $391,316 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 191.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 410.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

