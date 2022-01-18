Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) had its price objective cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 246.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OMER. Wedbush cut shares of Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Maxim Group cut shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Omeros from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.32.

Shares of OMER stock opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. Omeros has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $360.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.90.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Omeros will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Omeros in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omeros in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Omeros in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Omeros in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Omeros in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 48.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

