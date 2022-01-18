Omnitude (ECOM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $280,498.00

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Omnitude coin can now be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Omnitude has a market cap of $769,759.09 and approximately $280,498.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Omnitude has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00054067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006984 BTC.

About Omnitude

Omnitude is a coin. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omnitude should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omnitude using one of the exchanges listed above.

