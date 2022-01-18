Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the December 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Oncotelic Therapeutics stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.18. 333,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,346. Oncotelic Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14.

About Oncotelic Therapeutics

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing anti-vascular therapeutics for patients with cancer and sight-threatening eye diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: PointR, Mateon/Oxigene and Oncotelic. The PointR segment develops vision grid/cluster computing/AI to support drug development.

