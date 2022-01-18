ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Stock Position Cut by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 76,429 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.35% of ONE Gas worth $11,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 19,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $80.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.52 and a 12-month high of $81.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.55.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. ONE Gas’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.73%.

OGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ONE Gas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.17.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.