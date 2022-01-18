ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target Cut to $66.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Bank of America from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.75% from the stock’s current price.

OKE has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

OKE stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.41. 9,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,605,060. The company has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $38.90 and a twelve month high of $66.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.20.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after buying an additional 48,432 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,316 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 600,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,390,000 after purchasing an additional 28,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

