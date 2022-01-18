Only1 (LIKE) Achieves Market Cap of $13.94 Million

Only1 (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Over the last week, Only1 has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar. One Only1 coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000423 BTC on popular exchanges. Only1 has a market capitalization of $13.94 million and $580,181.00 worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00054218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006974 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Only1 Profile

Only1 (LIKE) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,782,144 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling Only1

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Only1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Only1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

