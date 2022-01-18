Opal (OPAL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $98.00

Opal (CURRENCY:OPAL) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. During the last week, Opal has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. Opal has a market cap of $115,468.38 and $98.00 worth of Opal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000534 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003138 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00014732 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00010234 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal Profile

Opal (OPAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Opal’s total supply is 15,156,364 coins. Opal’s official website is www.opal-coin.com . Opal’s official Twitter account is @OpalCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Opal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opal using one of the exchanges listed above.

