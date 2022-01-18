Open Governance Token Trading 2.1% Higher This Week (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Open Governance Token has a market capitalization of $299,169.23 and approximately $49,522.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Open Governance Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0824 or 0.00000195 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004959 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00054328 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007029 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

OPEN is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

