OpenOcean (OOE) Price Tops $0.24 on Major Exchanges

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 18th. OpenOcean has a market capitalization of $35.75 million and approximately $4.06 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OpenOcean has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OpenOcean coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000573 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00059495 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00069717 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,131.29 or 0.07521938 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,567.44 or 0.99852735 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00066979 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007613 BTC.

OpenOcean Coin Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

Buying and Selling OpenOcean

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using US dollars.

