OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) PT Raised to $6.00

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.12% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.
Shares of NASDAQ:OPK traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.72. The company had a trading volume of 520,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,047,350. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.94. OPKO Health has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $6.27.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,797,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,452 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in OPKO Health by 97.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,657,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,817 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the second quarter valued at $5,022,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in OPKO Health by 12.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,559,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,567,000 after acquiring an additional 724,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in OPKO Health by 28.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,252,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after acquiring an additional 715,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.
OPKO Health Company Profile
OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.
