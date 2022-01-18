OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) PT Raised to $6.00

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.72. The company had a trading volume of 520,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,047,350. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.94. OPKO Health has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $6.27.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $385.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.27 million. OPKO Health had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that OPKO Health will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,797,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,452 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in OPKO Health by 97.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,657,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,817 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the second quarter valued at $5,022,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in OPKO Health by 12.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,559,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,567,000 after acquiring an additional 724,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in OPKO Health by 28.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,252,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after acquiring an additional 715,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

