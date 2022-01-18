Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $47.63. Oppenheimer shares last traded at $46.48, with a volume of 63,544 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $586.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.15.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $315.34 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio is 4.52%.

In other Oppenheimer news, Director A Winn Oughtred sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $261,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 27.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer in the 2nd quarter valued at $783,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Oppenheimer by 480.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Oppenheimer by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 564,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. 42.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oppenheimer Company Profile (NYSE:OPY)

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

