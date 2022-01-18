OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VFC. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 435.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of V.F. by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

VFC stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.05. 15,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.70. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $65.34 and a 1-year high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 64.31%.

VFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.58.

In other news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

