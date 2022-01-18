OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,321 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,972 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 1.5% of OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 109.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 28,585 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 363,671 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 43.6% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,150,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 8.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,486 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.3% in the third quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 47,208 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.38.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 601,845 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total transaction of $84,511,074.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total value of $1,352,421.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,014,546 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $143.65. The company had a trading volume of 126,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,202,520. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $152.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $398.47 billion, a PE ratio of 50.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

