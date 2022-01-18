OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 103.4% in the third quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 499,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,158,000 after purchasing an additional 27,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth about $517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $220.35. 18,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,890. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.57 and its 200-day moving average is $208.31. The company has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $139.11 and a fifty-two week high of $239.86.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $178,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,516 shares of company stock worth $3,809,919. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.71.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

