OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $3.11 Million Investment in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,000. Public Storage accounts for 0.8% of OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth about $5,722,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Public Storage by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,761,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage by 51.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,756,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Public Storage by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter worth $419,000. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.77.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSA traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $358.13. The stock had a trading volume of 7,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,430. The business’s 50 day moving average is $349.18 and its 200 day moving average is $327.33. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $218.58 and a fifty-two week high of $377.36. The stock has a market cap of $62.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The company had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.58%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

