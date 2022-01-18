OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 455 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 0.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VeriSign by 27.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in VeriSign by 6.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in VeriSign by 6.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

VRSN stock traded down $5.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.01. 14,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,260. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $257.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.47. The company has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 0.86.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRSN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 11,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $2,573,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total value of $674,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,781 shares of company stock valued at $10,140,107. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

