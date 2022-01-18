OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 9,025 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,025 shares during the quarter. Kroger comprises about 0.6% of OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Kroger by 686.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 43,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.80. The stock had a trading volume of 199,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,657,880. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $50.15. The company has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.40 and its 200 day moving average is $42.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

