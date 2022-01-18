Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Holdings Decreased by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,564,554 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 77,154 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up approximately 1.6% of Haverford Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Haverford Trust Co owned approximately 0.06% of Oracle worth $136,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $331,932,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 375.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,436,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $345,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,629 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $271,849,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 17,204.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after buying an additional 1,735,234 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Oracle by 39,163.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,562,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $121,640,000 after buying an additional 1,558,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.40. The stock had a trading volume of 84,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,781,840. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.79. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $230.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 37.10%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Barclays upped their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Societe Generale increased their target price on Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.38.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.