Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Orange from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orange from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.
NYSE:ORAN opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Orange has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $13.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.04.
Orange Company Profile
Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.
