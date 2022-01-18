Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Orange from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orange from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NYSE:ORAN opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Orange has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $13.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.04.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Orange by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,559,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,717,000 after acquiring an additional 57,689 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Orange by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,938,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,996,000 after acquiring an additional 15,547 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Orange by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,513,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,312,000 after purchasing an additional 102,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Orange by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,373,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,709,000 after purchasing an additional 301,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Orange by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,170,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,387,000 after purchasing an additional 121,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

