Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORAN. Credit Suisse Group cut Orange from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orange from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of NYSE ORAN opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.04. Orange has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $13.09.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.3382 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orange by 28.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orange by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orange by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 622,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,045 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Orange by 16.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Orange by 9.1% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 42,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Orange

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

