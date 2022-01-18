ORAO Network (ORAO) Trading Up 11% This Week

ORAO Network (CURRENCY:ORAO) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. One ORAO Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. ORAO Network has a total market capitalization of $378,996.16 and $115,537.00 worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ORAO Network has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00059495 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00069717 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,131.29 or 0.07521938 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,567.44 or 0.99852735 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00066979 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007613 BTC.

ORAO Network Profile

ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork

ORAO Network Coin Trading

