Orbitcoin Market Cap Tops $638,625.60 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000476 BTC on exchanges. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $638,625.60 and approximately $8.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orbitcoin has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,618.83 or 0.99905527 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00089141 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.73 or 0.00309011 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00021558 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $176.68 or 0.00424109 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.05 or 0.00153759 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00008496 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006557 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

Orbitcoin (CRYPTO:ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

