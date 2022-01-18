O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.38% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $158,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. RE Advisers Corp raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $678.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $424.03 and a 1-year high of $710.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $669.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $629.85.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total value of $5,910,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,105,646 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORLY. Truist Financial assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $796.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $796.00 target price for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $690.09.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

