O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Raised to $720.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $675.00 to $720.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday. Stephens upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $796.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $690.09.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $678.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The firm has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $424.03 and a fifty-two week high of $710.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $669.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $629.85.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 29.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,105,646 over the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,778,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 3,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

