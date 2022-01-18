Origin Dollar 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $880,234.00 (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC on popular exchanges. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $278.80 million and approximately $880,234.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00059145 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00069089 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,126.18 or 0.07485887 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,623.30 or 0.99670234 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00067176 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007676 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 279,032,023 coins. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

