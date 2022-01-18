Origin Sport One Day Trading Volume Reaches $135,869.00 (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Origin Sport coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $135,869.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00106340 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00016155 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Origin Sport

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

