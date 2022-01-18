Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $139.57 Million

Brokerages expect Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) to post $139.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Orion Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $147.50 million and the lowest is $131.13 million. Orion Group reported sales of $170.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full year sales of $578.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $570.22 million to $586.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $632.04 million, with estimates ranging from $575.37 million to $665.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $139.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.70 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

ORN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of Orion Group stock opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average is $4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.02 million, a PE ratio of -54.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Orion Group has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $6.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Orion Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,298,746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,218,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in Orion Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,203,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in Orion Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 977,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after buying an additional 62,370 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Orion Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 642,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 40,216 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Orion Group by 319.5% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 623,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 474,607 shares during the period. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

