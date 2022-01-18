Ormeus Ecosystem Reaches Market Capitalization of $345,809.45 (ECO)

Ormeus Ecosystem (CURRENCY:ECO) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Ormeus Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $345,809.45 and approximately $468,604.00 worth of Ormeus Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ormeus Ecosystem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ormeus Ecosystem has traded 29.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00059569 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00069327 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,145.12 or 0.07444811 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,373.19 or 1.00301592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00067311 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007671 BTC.

About Ormeus Ecosystem

Ormeus Ecosystem launched on June 29th, 2019. Ormeus Ecosystem’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,230,453,136 coins. Ormeus Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @ormeusecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ormeus Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/OrmeusEcosystem . Ormeus Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus . The official website for Ormeus Ecosystem is eco-system.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Architecturally designed to create a ‘business first’ approach to global currency and digital life, Ormeus Ecosystem is collaborating with Binance Chain to create a ground-breaking “Internet of Business Assets”. The multi-functional ecosystem cryptocurrencies will achieve mass adoption as businesses ranging from Banking, Insurance, Agriculture, Energy, Mining, Real Estate, Health, Trading, Payments, and Online Retail are signed-on to the network – categorized into ‘side-chains’ – and catapulted into the blockchain age. The network fuses enterprise, data, sales force and virtual money through partnering with Binance. The innovative onboarding ramp for businesses and the native fuel for the network is the new ECO token, a ground-breaking ‘gas’ used to power, protect, authorize and process data in real-time between thousands of corporate and personal users. The ECO token can reward and notify when data points are shared cross-chain, and even works in conjunction with point-of-sale terminal systems to prevent and terminate fraudulent sales of goods. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Ecosystem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Ecosystem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ormeus Ecosystem using one of the exchanges listed above.

