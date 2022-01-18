OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2022

Equities analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) will announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the highest is $1.33. OSI Systems reported earnings per share of $1.35 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $5.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.40 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OSIS shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

In other OSI Systems news, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $292,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $1,368,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,060 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,564 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 12,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 40.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSI Systems stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.31. 1,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,380. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.35. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $87.97 and a 52-week high of $102.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OSI Systems (OSIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.