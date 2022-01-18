OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) will announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the highest is $1.33. OSI Systems reported earnings per share of $1.35 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $5.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.40 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OSIS shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

In other OSI Systems news, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $292,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $1,368,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,060 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,564 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 12,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 40.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSI Systems stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.31. 1,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,380. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.35. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $87.97 and a 52-week high of $102.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

