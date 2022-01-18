Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Raymond James

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $21.50 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 89.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.93.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Shares of OR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.63. 3,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,560. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 1,167.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.09. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.74 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 0.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 336.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.