Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.88

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.88 and last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 11303 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OUST shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ouster from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Ouster in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average of $7.74.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter.

In other Ouster news, major shareholder Krishna Kantheti sold 4,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 297,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,871,520 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OUST. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Ouster by 165.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Ouster during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ouster by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. 20.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

