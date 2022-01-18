Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $53.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $50.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 28.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.48.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $41.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.22. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $41.34.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ovintiv by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,204,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,115,000 after buying an additional 1,769,917 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,602,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,832,000 after acquiring an additional 364,949 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,560,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,958,000 after acquiring an additional 86,715 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,831,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,058,000 after acquiring an additional 621,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,692,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,513,000 after acquiring an additional 364,272 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

