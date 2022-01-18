Oxbow Advisors LLC Sells 530 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Oxbow Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 101,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,337,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,937,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Broderick Brian C increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 54,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,439,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,685,000 after acquiring an additional 30,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $228.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.75. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.31 and a 12 month high of $248.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total transaction of $8,212,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total transaction of $3,646,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,928 shares of company stock worth $28,959,765 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.