Oxygen (OXY) Market Capitalization Achieves $20.04 Million

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Oxygen coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001080 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. Oxygen has a market cap of $20.04 million and approximately $682,740.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oxygen alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006700 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000275 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oxygen

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,299,061 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.