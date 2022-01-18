Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) Short Interest Update

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the December 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

OSTR stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $9.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,342. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $9.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSTR. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,040,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 604,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $484,000. 50.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

