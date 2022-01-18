Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the December 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Shares of Pacific Basin Shipping stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.44. 1,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Pacific Basin Shipping has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $11.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Basin Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the ownership and international operation of dry bulk ships. It caters to the industrial users, traders, and producers of dry bulk commodities under spot and long-term contracts. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

