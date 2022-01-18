Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Trading 3.2% Higher

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) traded up 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $519.75 and last traded at $514.92. 44,799 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,688,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $499.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.56.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $531.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $475.25. The company has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total value of $6,529,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total value of $5,103,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,875 shares of company stock worth $30,746,594 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

