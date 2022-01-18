Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $49.45

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $49.45 and last traded at $49.45, with a volume of 1571 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JMP Securities raised shares of Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Palomar from $110.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Palomar from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palomar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68 and a beta of -0.06.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). Palomar had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $605,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $90,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $2,195,020 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 2.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 71,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Palomar by 7.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Palomar by 204.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 15,884 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Palomar in the third quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Palomar by 9.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palomar Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

