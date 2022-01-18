Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.77

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.77 and traded as high as $19.59. Pampa Energía shares last traded at $19.48, with a volume of 39,480 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.77. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.23. Pampa Energía had a positive return on equity of 16.97% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.65 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Pampa Energía by 283.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pampa Energía by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

