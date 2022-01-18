Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,106 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Merit Medical Systems worth $5,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 18,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $57.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.86. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.43 and a 12-month high of $73.85.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $267.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.61 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

