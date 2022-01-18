Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,106 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Merit Medical Systems worth $5,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 18,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $57.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.86. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.43 and a 12-month high of $73.85.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.
Merit Medical Systems Profile
Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.
Read More: Technical Analysis
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI).
Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.