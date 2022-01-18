Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 82,520 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 2,841.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,520 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Korn Ferry worth $6,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 171.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 80,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,834,000 after acquiring an additional 50,901 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the third quarter worth $1,147,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 30.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $760,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on KFY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

NYSE KFY opened at $73.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.47. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $639.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.67 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.83%. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

