Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 372.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,525 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Ovintiv worth $6,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 1,268.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 101,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 94,408 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter worth $202,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 481.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter worth $710,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OVV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

Ovintiv stock opened at $41.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.19 and its 200-day moving average is $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $41.34. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 3.60.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.67%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

