Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 128,051 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 731,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,051 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $6,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $137,000.

In other news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,515 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $119,029.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 63,543 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $773,953.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,536 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,922 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.21. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $23.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $79.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.42 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.62% and a negative net margin of 81.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FOLD. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

